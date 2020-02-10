advertisement

(U.S. Army Special Operations Command via AP) Sgt. 1st Class Javier J. Gutierrez, 28, from San Antonio, Texas, and Sgt. 1st Class Antonio R. Rodriguez, 28, from Las Cruces, NM, died on 8. February 2020 on the wounds sustained during the fighting in Nangarhar province, Afghanistan.

AFGHANISTAN (ABC News) – The Pentagon identified two U.S. soldiers killed in a firefight in eastern Afghanistan on Saturday and an Afghan national army member.

The incident is being investigated as a possible insider attack, although no motive has been identified.

Six others were injured in the fight that took place in Sherzad District, Nangarhar Province on February 8, according to U.S. forces in Afghanistan. The wounded loved ones are being treated at a facility in the United States, according to a statement.

On Sunday, the Pentagon identified the two Americans killed as Sgt. Javier Jaguar Gutierrez (28) from San Antonio, Texas, and Sgt. 1st Class Antonio Rey Rodriguez, 28, from Las Cruces, New Mexico.

Both soldiers assigned to the 3rd Battalion of the 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne) were promoted posthumously after the attack.

Guttierez was born in Jacksonville, North Carolina and joined the army in 2009 as an infantryman. He was stationed in Fort Bragg, assigned to the 2nd Battalion of the 504th Parachute Infantry Regiment, and in 2012 participated in the assessment and selection of special forces and was selected for the Special Forces Qualification Course. He graduated in 2015 as a Special Forces Communication Sergeant and was assigned to Eglin Air Force Base.

“After completing an important engagement in the district center, recent reports indicate that a person in Afghan uniform with a machine gun opened fire on the United States and Afghanistan’s United States armed forces,” the U.S. Armed Forces statement said in Afghanistan.

“We are still collecting information and the cause or motive for the attack is currently unknown,” the statement said. “The incident is under investigation.”

The Afghan Department of Defense said in a statement: “Attacks like our enemies have no negative impact on the friendship and spirit of cooperation between the ANDSF and the US Armed Forces. We will continue our fight against terrorism together. “

“The Ministry of Defense condolences to the families and friends of all brave martyrs and prays for the speedy recovery of the injured members of the armed forces,” the statement said.

Four other U.S. soldiers were killed in Afghanistan this year, two in a street explosion and two more when their U.S. Air Force E-11B plane crashed due to an obvious mechanical problem.

Last year there was an increase in violence against American troops in Afghanistan, making it the deadliest for the U.S. armed forces in the country in five years.

There are approximately 13,000 American troops in Afghanistan, most of which are involved in the training and advisory mission to help Afghan security forces fight the Taliban and the Islamic State Party. The rest are involved in a counter-terrorism mission against these two groups.

The Trump administration resumed peace talks with the Taliban in December, which collapsed in Kabul in September after the death of a US soldier.

US officials said the government is considering unilaterally reducing the US armed forces to 8,600, but no decision has been made by the president.

