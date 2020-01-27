advertisement

Auditor General John Muwanga delivers 2019 audit report to Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga (PHOTO / File).

KAMPALA – The recently released December 2019 Auditor General’s report found that two telecommunications companies in the country operate illegally without a license.

In his report to Parliament, Auditor General John Muwanga pointed out that two major telecommunications operators in the country have operated their unlicensed telecommunications services for a period of one year from November 2018 to date, which is against the law UCC.

He said: “The Commission therefore did not receive any license income from the two operators for the said period. Failure to renew licenses deprives the Commission of revenue and poses a legal risk to operators, the government and users of telecommunications services. “

The report also pointed out that funds amounting to Shs11.256Bn remained committed at the end of the year, while Shs1.418Bn remained unused, indicating under-absorption.

In addition, the auditors discovered that UCC had not invoiced Uganda Telecom Limited for the various resources since 2015 for an amount of 70.3 billion shillings, including 38.9 billion shillings before UTL Ltd entered into force. administration and 31.3 billion shillings after administration). The management of UCC has resolved not to increase the invoices to UTL because all the invoices raised were not honored and yet UCC is taxed by URA. UCC continues to return additional resources to UTL.

Weaknesses were noted in the management of procurement, which included the questionable tendering process, the awarding of contracts above assessed market value and the awarding of contracts in foreign currency.

