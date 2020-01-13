advertisement

Two Surrey venues for the food truck festival this spring

Free admission to all eight of Vancouver’s Big Truck Festival venues

Two sites in Surrey will play host to the Vancouver Food Truck Big Festival this spring.

Trucks will park at Guildford Town Center on April 17-18 and at Cloverdale’s Shannon Hall on May 23, festival organizers announced on the event’s Facebook page.

Admission is free at the eight festival venues for 2020, including two at Surrey’s Inlet Park plus Port Moody on April 11, Chilliwack Coliseum on April 25, Langley’s Willangbrook Mall on May 8-9, Abbotsford’s Thunderbird Plaza on May 30 , Coquitlam Park Town Center on June 6, Langley City Community Days on June 20 and Car-Free Day by Maple Ridge at Peace Memorial Park on June 21.

The festival is “entertaining for the whole family and features 20-plus hand-held food trucks,” promises a post at greatvanfoodtruckfest.com.

“The location of the festival venue will be child-friendly, providing face painting, entertainment and roaming entertainment. There will also be a local craft market featuring local markers and their handmade products.”

