advertisement

LOS ANGELES – You are hot, Avery Bradley and Kelly Oubre.

In his pre-match analysis on Monday, Lakers coach Frank Vogel spoke to Oubre, the Phoenix Suns’ electric striker, who was 28-59 (47.5 percent) out of 3rd in his last eight games -Points range had hit the mark.

advertisement

“Kelly Oubre is on fire right now,” said Vogel, who is most concerned with the 24-year-old’s recent history and last three games.

“He shoots more than 50 percent of the 3, averaging over 30 points per game … and he’s obviously the second option for Devin Booker, who is an all-star level player who doesn’t like the all-star game has achieved.” They have a lot of firepower here and we have to play well to defeat them. ”

Phoenix coach Monty Williams said the 6-foot-7 striker had taken the defenders so much into account that he was getting to the edge for Dunks to give him room to shoot.

“The threat that he’ll attack you sometimes will get you back up, so he played games where he chipped three seconds to get it there,” Williams said. “Obviously we played a quick basketball and Kelly’s hit 3s … he shot.”

On the other hand, Williams’ squad would be wise to keep an eye on Bradley, the quiet 6-2 defender of the Lakers. The Veteran Guard, a 36.4 percent 3-point shooter in his career, has done 18 of 30 attempts (60 percent) behind the bow in this past six competitions, including 5 against 7 in the Lakers. Win at the Golden State on Saturday.

While Oubre was able to take advantage of the defenders in the more than 37 minutes per game he played in this hot phase, Bradley’s goal was to take advantage of all the chances that the court had in the 23.3 minutes per game.

“To be honest, just stay in the gym and try to find a way to get myself going. Late into the night, me and Quinn Cook, ”said Bradley, who was 0-10 in the five games before finding his current rhythm.

“I love working with (Cook), he motivates me, keeps me positive – my role as a buddy. We train together all the time. ”

And Bradley means at all times.

“It can be anytime,” he said. “In any case, we are there on days off. Practice days; when we practice that evening, we are there and we shoot. Our plan was to finally get the opportunity to build trust and then the hard work will start, and I think that’s what happens now. ”

TEAM USA FINALISTS

Anthony Davis, Dwight Howard, LeBron James, Kyle Kuzma and JaVale McGee were chosen among 44 Olympic men’s basketball team finalists for 2020 on Monday. The official 12-man US squad for 2020 will be announced later this year.

Davis was a member of the 2012 team that scored a perfect 8-0 on the way to a gold medal in London. Howard started for the USA in the undefeated team of 2008 that won gold in Beijing. And James is a three-time Olympic champion (bronze in 2004 and gold in 2008 and 2012).

“It is a blessing to only be a finalist,” said Kuzma. “As a child, I always wanted to play for the Olympic team. That was always a goal of mine. I never really knew if it would happen, but the opportunity to be on the team. It is a blessing. ”

STAY SHARP

Especially on Monday and Wednesday in Denver before the All-Star break, Vogel said he had spoken to his squad about being ahead (and reducing the annoying sales – they had 24 in the Golden State on Saturday). ,

“This is a season of the season when the teams accept losses that they shouldn’t accept,” said Lakers first-year coach whose team went into the game on Monday with the best Western Conference record (39-12) , “We are playing for something bigger and it is more important to us and we will not be one of these teams. We will take care of our business tonight.”

Bradley was not worried that All-Star Break-Itis would infect the Lakers’ locker room.

“I’m not even worried about it,” said Bradley. “We have two games left, that’s the focus, just to play well before the break.

He also said, “This will improve my break.”

Avery Bradley’s five three-point points last night’s win is our @ budweiserusa moment of the week. pic.twitter.com/wMwmBJfBFr

– Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers), February 9, 2020

WE ARE THE #VALLEYBOYZ pic.twitter.com/Ic2WbzjWRN

– Phoenix Suns (@Suns) February 8, 2020

advertisement