Saturday, August 30, 2014: Kerry 3-16 Mayo 3-13

Sunday, August 31, 2014: Donegal 3-14 Dublin 0-17

The incoming traffic to Limerick was ridiculous around noon – windows open, radios, impatient faces from the deepest Mayo – and August day was dry and salty. Parking was a feat in itself. Everyone had thought of hauling Mayo and Kerry to the Gaelic fields for an All Ireland semi-final. A US college football game had been booked for Croke Park. Typical Gah, everyone grumbled. Money in the first place.

As it turned out, Mick Mackey’s old stomping ground was the ideal place for such a unique occasion. The stadium fit perfectly and embers flew on a dusty Saturday evening.

When you talk about sporting moments, you are talking about how you felt just like what you saw. It was a privilege to be present for this release to experience some of the most significant sporting moments of the past decade.

And I would certainly have no complaints if I went back to that in the hours about Katie Taylor’s gold medal fight or the tense night in Nizhny last summer when Croatia ended Lionel Messi’s miserable World Cup with a 3-0 win at the World Cup London Arena would be brought over Argentina or the rainy night in Lille at the European Championships when Robbie Brady gave a new generation of Irish fans their Giants Stadium moment.

Donegal’s Ryan McHugh helped his team achieve a coup forever.

There were also no complaints about the return to Roger Federer-Martin del Potro’s semi-final at Wimbledon, a three-set cliffhanger for the Olympic Games that lasted four and a half hours and ended between 19 and 17.

But the evening in Limerick rustles and crackles again and again through the chaos of other things because it felt like a border crossing. Everything on the weekend was unpredictable. It was the evening that Kerry came to Kieran Donaghy for the second time. And James Horan would leave his post in a kind of kitchen area on the Gaelic floor around half past nine that evening. Mayo fans would assume that everything was over: nothing was.

On Sunday morning, everyone agreed that this was one of the biggest football games, let alone the semi-finals. But that afternoon it was darkened by what happened when Donegal, after firing an early flash from the All-Ireland champion, delivered a coup for eternity. Dublin would use the lessons from this weekend to reappear. That has proven unbeatable since then.

It was an unexpected and electrifying 48 hours that felt like a one-off. And then, two days later, when one of the blessed ticket holders who went through the doors of the Hammersmith Apollo to see Kate Bush live on their first stage shows since 1979, I stopped someone in a Donegal jersey in the crowd. Cloudbusting and so on. , ,

