YANGON – Two women, one pregnant, were killed and seven others injured after Myanmar troops bombed a Rohingya village on Saturday, according to a lawmaker and a villager, two days after the U.N.’s highest court. ordered the country to protect the minority.

Maung Kyaw Zan, a national member of parliament for the town of Buthidaung in the northern Rakhine state, said shells fired by a nearby battalion hit Kin Taung village in the middle of the night. Government troops have been fighting ethnic rebels in the state for more than a year.

“There was no fighting, they just fired artillery into a village without a battle,” he told Reuters by phone, adding that it was the second time this year that civilians had been killed.

More than 730,000 Rohingya Muslims were forced to flee the northern state of Rakhine in 2017 following a military crackdown that the U.N. has said was deliberately executed.

Recently, the region was plunged into further chaos by fighting between the army and the Arakan army, a rebel group recruiting from the predominantly Buddhist majority in the state. This conflict has displaced tens of thousands and killed tens.

Of the several hundreds of thousands of Rohingya still in Rakhine, many are confined to conditions similar to apartheid, unable to travel freely or access health care and education. They are caught in the middle of fighting, and travel restrictions mean they are less capable of escaping than Buddhist neighbors.

In early January, four Rohingya children died in an army blast and the rebels blamed each other.

Two military spokesmen did not respond to phone calls from Reuters seeking comment on Saturday’s death.

Soe Tun Oo, a Rohingya villager living a mile from the village, told Reuters by phone two houses were destroyed in the blast.

“The military always fires heavy weapons … They shoot heavy weapons around the area they suspect. It is impossible to flee elsewhere, even though we are scared.”

The Hague-based International Court of Justice ordered Myanmar on Thursday to defend the Rohingya against further atrocities and preserve evidence of alleged crimes after the West African nation Gambia launched a lawsuit in November accusing the country of genocide.

A spokesman for the ruling party told Reuters the country was already defending the Rohingya, but the civilian government had limited power over the military.

Civil authorities rule along with the military in a difficult constitutional overhaul that reserves great powers for the commander-in-chief. (Reporting by Thu Thu Aung. Writing by Poppy McPherson; Editing by Sam Holmes)

