advertisement

According to the Iraqi army, two missiles landed on Wednesday afternoon in the heavily fortified Green Zone in Baghdad, the home of the US embassy in Iraq.

advertisement

The Iraqi Joint Military Command told CNN in Baghdad that “two Katyusha rockets landed in the Green Zone in Baghdad. No reports of victims. “The incident occurred just after midnight local time.

The CNN team in Baghdad heard sirens from the Green Zone and two explosions. It was not immediately clear who had fired the rockets or from where they had been fired.

The missiles landed a day after Iran fired more than a dozen missiles at Iraqi bases that housed American troops. The attack on Tuesday from Iran did not cause any American or Iraqi casualties.

In response to the Iranian attack, President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that the Islamic Republic appeared to have “seemed to have ceased,” but three US officials told CNN that the US is currently judging that Iranian proxy forces in the region are still a threat.

A defense official said that one reason for concern is the fact that sub-commanders of Iran-backed militias are not very disciplined. The source said Iranian General Qasem Soleimani – who was killed in an American air raid last week – was personally working to keep those forces in line. It is unknown to US officials whether the successor to Soleimani can keep matters under control.

The Green Zone is an area of ​​the capital of Iraq, where the embassies for the US and various other Western countries are located. It was initially carved from central Baghdad by US-led forces after their invasion of Iraq in 2003 and is largely seen as a safe location, despite often being the target of rocket attacks.

There have been numerous rocket attacks on the green zone and the surrounding area in recent months. However, the whole of Iraq is in an increased state of alertness, as tensions between the US and Iran have increased dramatically in recent weeks

Last week the US embassy in Baghdad was the site of massive protests in response to US air strikes against Iran-backed militias at the end of last month.

These strikes were launched in retaliation for attacks by an Iranian-backed Shiite militia group known as Kataib Hezbollah, which, according to US officials, had wounded numerous US soldiers.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

.

advertisement