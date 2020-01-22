advertisement

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – MPs from the Orangeburg district said they had arrested two men since December last year who had been accused of multiple break-ins.

According to the authorities, Austin Hicks (33) and Detorian Dickson (29) are charged with theft and additional charges.

According to the investigators, a traffic disruption resulted in a search warrant for a house on Cogburn Lane on January 16.

In this house, officials said they found several stolen items such as weapons, a Purple Heart medal, fireworks, dolls, and others that led to the arrest of Hicks and Dickson.

MPs said they also found items such as an aluminum boat and trailer that were stolen from a shed on Willie Road in December.

Officials say they found fireworks and a trailer that had been stolen from another shed on Shillings Bridge Road at Christmas.

According to the investigators, they found items such as a stolen washer and dryer, and several dolls that were taken from another house on Willie Road on January 13.

The authorities expect both suspects to hold their bond hearings this weekend.

