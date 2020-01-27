advertisement

Two people were taken to hospital today after two separate accidents in Leicester.

A pedestrian was taken to the Royal Medicare in Leicester after colliding with a silver VW at around 10:25 a.m. on the Gwendolen in Evington.

The car was severely damaged, with a broken windshield, and some railings and a vehicle parked behind the railings were also damaged. However, police said the woman had suffered no life-threatening or life-threatening injuries. The driver of the car was not injured.

The silver vehicle ended up on the sidewalk and partly in a parking lot

(Image: Peter Fothergill – Fothergill Photography)

Police, paramedics and firefighters attended the scene and the woman, who found herself lying on the ground between two parked cars, was treated on the sidewalk and then taken to hospital.

A section of Gwendolen Road near Evington Valley Road was closed for almost two hours following the accident.

A pedestrian was transported to the hospital after colliding with a car in front of the HSBC entrance on Belgrave Road in Belgrave at around 2.10 p.m.

An ambulance took the injured man to the Queens Medical Center in Nottingham.

The air ambulance landed on the scene, but its services were not required.

Police blocked the two lanes outside on Belgrave Road.

Traffic has been diverted from MacDonald Road.

At one point, traffic was reduced to the inner ring road.

A witness, who works at a nearby store, said that the incident occurred just outside HSBC.

Police at the scene where outgoing sections of Belgrave Road are blocked

(Image: Leicester Mercury)

“I walked by and saw the area just outside of the fully recorded HSBC. There were pillows and blankets on the road.

“It seemed like that was where the injured person was. It seemed that people were trying to keep the injured person comfortable. “

Leicestershire police spokesperson said, “We were called at 2:12 p.m. to report a collision between a car and a pedestrian.

“We don’t have details on the injuries yet.”

A spokesperson for the East Midlands Ambulance Service said: “We received a call at 2:10 p.m. today at Belgrave Road, Leicester. The appellant reported a collision between a car and a pedestrian.

“We sent a paramedic in a car, a crewed ambulance and the air ambulance and transported a patient to the Queen’s Medical Center.”

.

