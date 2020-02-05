advertisement

Two city residents ended up in hospital after a fire broke out in their Eyres Monsell home last night.

Emergency services were called to report a house fire at Pasley Road, Leicester, around 9:50 p.m.

A candle had lit the curtains of an upstairs bedroom.

At first, the house was supposed to be empty, but two teams from central station arrived to find two occupants, including a man who had tried to smother the flames.

He was brought to safety by firefighters wearing respiratory equipment, who then used a hose reel and a blanket spray to extinguish the fire.

First aid was administered and an ambulance was called because the man suffered from smoke inhalation.

Two people were then taken to the Royal Infirmary in Leicester.

The accidental fire caused 25% fire damage to the room, while the first floor of the enteak was damaged by smoke.

The house fire was not the only incident that firefighters witnessed overnight.

A collision has been reported at Aylestone Road, Leicester at 11:30 p.m.

Two vehicles were involved, one person being trapped.

Two crews from the central station were present and the injured trapped in the medical trap were released by the firefighters.

Four people were transported to hospital by ambulance – three to LRI and one victim with more serious injuries was transferred to the Queens Medical Center in Nottingham.

