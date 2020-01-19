advertisement

Two people, arrested in connection with a murder investigation, are still in police custody after being arrested two days ago.

On Friday, a 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and burglary and a 17-year-old girl was suspected of hijacking the course of justice.

The detectives continue to interrogate them.

At around 3:45 p.m. on Monday January 13, Howard Staff, 66, was injured in a burglary at his home in Gibson Close, Wigston.

He died in hospital the next morning.

Her brother, who is about 70 years old, was also injured.

Four other men – two aged 20, one aged 21 and one aged 19 – arrested on Wednesday suspected of murder have been released on investigation.

Crimestoppers offers a reward of up to £ 10,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person (s) responsible.

Anyone with information can call 101 citing the incident number 411 from January 13, or visit our public portal https://mipp.police.uk/operation/33EM19I79-PO1 of the Leicestershire police where information can be downloaded anonymously.

