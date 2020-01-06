advertisement

Rain falls over Sydney, while residents hope for bushfire relief

Heavy rain was welcomed on Monday, January 6, by spontaneous cheers on Sydney and other parts of New South Wales with thunderstorm warnings for parts of the state from the Bureau of Meteorology. The Sydney Morning Herald reported that two people in northern Sydney were struck by lightning in what the authorities say was “exceptional”. Although the rain provided relief in some areas affected by bushfires, authorities said that this could pose a fire-fighting challenge in some areas of Sydney. “It can hamper efforts to take a back seat to these tactical firefighting measures we are temporarily using to reinforce containment lines,” Greg Allen, spokesman for the New South Wales Rural Fire Service, told ABC. This video, published on Twitter, shows rainfall in central Sydney. Photo credit: Alp Hacioglu via Storyful

