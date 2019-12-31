advertisement

Two people die in NSW when the authorities warn of “dangerous and difficult” fire conditions across the state

New South Wales Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian has confirmed that two men believed to be a father and son have died in the city of Cobargo.

The government leaders said the authorities had “great concerns” about the well-being of a third person missing west of Narooma.

Shane Fitzsimmons, the EU’s commissioner for rural firefighters, told reporters Tuesday that more than 100 fires are burning across New South Wales, 60 of which have not been detained and eight in emergencies.

He said the community should “adjust” to the likelihood of widespread loss of property, adding that the fire had “spread faster and wider” than the modeling predicted.

The authorities have asked residents to forego “visits” and to make plans to bunker for the night.

