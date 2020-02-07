advertisement

MONACO – A former European champion in the women’s 3000m steeplechase has failed a renewed test of her doping test from the 2012 London Olympics.

The Athletics Integrity Unit announced Friday that Gulcan Mingir tested positive for the banned steroid Turinabol. The Turkish runner won the European Championship title in June 2012, but was eliminated from the Olympic Games in August. If she is banned retrospectively for doping at the Olympics, her European title is unlikely to be affected because it came earlier.

The AIU also said that Albanian sprinter Klodiana Shala tested the banned steroid stanozolol positively in a new test. She took part in the Olympic Games in 2000, 2004 and 2008 and was due to start in 2012, but withdrew before the preliminaries.

Mingir and Shala were temporarily suspended in their cases for pending hearings.

Since 2016, the International Olympic Committee has stepped up repetition of samples from previous Olympic games to respond to revelations about widespread doping and cover-up efforts in Russia. The program resulted in more than 100 doping cases at the 2012 Olympic Games alone, especially in athletics and weightlifting.

