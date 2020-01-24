advertisement

Over 80 dogs were found on the premises.

Two people were convicted today (Friday, January 24) for failing to protect the welfare of 86 dogs while they are involved in the operation of an illegal dog breeding facility.

The judge sentenced the defendants to 280 hours of community service instead of a prison term, and they were prohibited from owning dogs for the next few years.

They also had to bear costs of € 1,230 and contributed € 1,070 to the ISPCA in court.

The illegal operation of a puppy farm was discovered following a complaint from a member of the public. Inspectors discovered dozens of dogs, including over 20 puppies, that lived in a stable.

A variety of dog breeds were present, including French Bulldogs, Shih-Tzus, Cocker Spaniels, Pugs, King Charles, Cavachons, Cockapoos and Schnauzer.

The majority of the puppies have since been rehabilitated and re-housed, although four of them have been put down on veterinary advice due to existing and incurable health problems.

ISPCA animal welfare inspector Karen Lyons said:

“The dogs were bred illegally for commercial purposes, regardless of their welfare.

“There is simply no excuse for not providing these dogs with basic care, and neglecting animals and ill-treatment are serious crimes that are not tolerated.”

