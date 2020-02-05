advertisement

Two students were killed and four were injured after a truck was towed to members of an Oklahoma high school team Monday as they trained on the sidewalk around the corner from school.

Students were running around 3:30 p.m., about two blocks away from the High School Athletic Complex, public safety and school officials told reporters. A red pickup truck hit the student group and then hit two other vehicles before stopping.

Rachel Freeman, a 17-year-old senior and one of the team’s top runners, died Monday after the collision, authorities confirmed. Yuridia Martinez, a mahogany, was pronounced dead Tuesday after arriving in hospital in critical condition.

A school spokeswoman said one student, Kolby Crum, remained in critical condition Tuesday at Oklahoma Children’s Hospital. Two other students, Joseph White and Shiloh Hutchison, were in good standing and another, Ashton Baza, was released Monday evening. A seventh student was part of the nomination group but was uninsured.

Injuries would indicate that he was going faster than the speed limit

Students were hit as they ran along Main Street, just outside the school grounds. Police say they believe the driver of the pickup truck, Max Leroy Townsend, 57 of Tuttle, Oklahoma, was traveling eastbound on Main Street as he headed across the road to the westbound lane and up the curves and into the students, Police Sgt. Jeremy Lewis said in a telephone interview.

The truck continued to drive and struck a Volkswagen Beetle, which disabled the suspect’s car. It ultimately stopped a few blocks down the road.

Some of the school’s athletic teams were preparing for practices at the time of the incident. Lewis said about 50 students witnessed the collision, and some followed the suspect’s car and attempted to pull it out of the vehicle before police arrived.

Police arrested Townsend on a charge of first-degree murder and fled the scene from an injury accident, according to The Oklahoma. Authorities “have reason to believe” Townsend was intoxicated while driving, Lewis said. The zone’s speed limit is 25 miles per hour.

“Bodies were all over Main Street,” Lewis told reporters. “The injuries will indicate that he was going faster than the speed limit.”

“Many students witnessed the actual collision and were on scene when we arrived,” Lewis said later. They assisted police and noted the direction of the vehicle, which helped officers catch the alleged driver.

Lewis said surveillance cameras from the school campus and nearby homes captured footage of the collision.

School District Safety Director Dustin Horstkoetter was thrilled at describing the packed scene. With injured students scattered on the sidewalk and on the streets, classmates, teachers and coaches provided first aid until emergency personnel took over.

This community is strong and we are resilient, but it is difficult

“We live in a really good community,” Horstkoetter said. “We will overcome it. We have been through a lot in the past. This community is strong and we are resilient, but it is difficult. It is old to deal with such things. My heart is hurting and it is broken.” .

Seven district students died in 2013 when a tornado destroyed an elementary school. The EF5-rated tornado tore through Plaza Towers Elementary on May 20 this year. In 2015, the district settled a lawsuit with student families, paying $ 14,000 each, The Oklahoma reported. Plaza Towers and Briarwood Elementary, which was also demolished, were rebuilt with safe tornado rooms.

Moore High School, located in an 11-mile suburb south of Oklahoma City, enrolls more than 2,000 students and is part of the third-largest school system in Oklahoma. Monday’s victims were all runners for the Lions.

“Our hearts are heavy at Moore Public School as we process this tragedy that is unbearable to understand,” Superintendent Robert Romines said in a statement.

The community will hold a memorial alert for students killed Tuesday night in the high school gymnasium, with grief counselors and therapy dogs available to students.

