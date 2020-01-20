advertisement

HONOLULU, H.I. (ABC News) – Two officers died after a Sunday shootout near Diamond Head, one of the most scenic locations in Hawaii, where several homes were set on fire.

The incident occurred in a house near Honolulu’s tourist destination when the authorities responded to a call for domestic violence.

Honolulu police responded to reports from a woman stabbed in Waikiki when the suspect’s officers arriving at the scene came under fire. Police suspect that the suspect who may have used an AR-15 rifle is dead, but the fire has yet to confirm this.

The two police officers were identified as Tiffany Enriquez, a seven-year-old veteran, and Kaulike Kalama, a nine-year-old veteran. Both wore bulletproof vests, but were hit over them, the police said.

Hawaii’s governor David Ige confirmed the deaths of the officials on Twitter.

“Our entire state is mourning two Honolulu police officers who were killed on duty this morning,” wrote Ige. “When we offer our condolences to their families, friends, and colleagues, let us come together to help and support those who have been changed forever by this tragedy.”

Police said, in addition to the suspect, two other people from a house that had been burned to the ground were also not reported.

The suspect was identified as Jerry Hanel, who is in his mid-60s. Police said she would continue to search for the suspect until his remains were recovered.

Seven houses were completely destroyed in the fire and others suffered smoke damage, officials said.

The Mayor of Honolulu, Kirk Caldwell, expressed his condolences to Facebook: “I would like to express my condolences to the family and friends of the two police officers and the entire Honolulu police force. This is an unprecedented tragedy not only for the city and county of Honolulu, but for the entire state of Hawaii. “

The FBI has sent agents to the scene, ABC News has confirmed. The federal agency for alcohol, tobacco, firearms and explosives has tweeted that its agents “react to the situation of active shooters in Honolulu”.

A cellphone video released on Twitter by a reporter from Honolulu ABC-related company KITV showed police cars and ambulances in a neighborhood near Kapiolani Park, about 3 km from Diamond Head Beach Park. There was smoke in the video that came from several houses.

Hawaii MP Tulsi Gabbard, who is also running for the presidency, said on Twitter: “While we are all grieving for the bitter loss of two of the best Honolulus, the other first responders are still out there. Our prayers are with the officers’ families, that we lost and the first responders who are still working to protect our communities. “

The incident occurred about a month after a 22-year-old seafarer on duty opened fire on three civil servants and killed two before being fatally shot at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard near Honolulu.

Matt Fuhrman and Alex Stone contributed to this report.

