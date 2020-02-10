advertisement

The NFL’s flex scheduling system is relatively simple: if a Sunday Night football game fails in late season, it is postponed to Sunday afternoon and a better game is moved back to the primetime window. Flexing can only start in week 5 of the schedule, only two games can be flexed before week 10 and flexing must be announced at least 12 days in advance. This leads to a process that is fairly easy for fans to understand. Flexing only gets really wild in the second half of the season.

However, flexing could become even clearer in the next NFL TV deals, which sucks for teams, fans and even CBS and Fox.

According to a report in the Sports Business Journal, ESPN plans to play the Flex game for Monday Night Football. SBJ’s report states that ESPN wants to be able to get less competitive games out of the window on Monday night to get more competitive and relevant games later in the season. This wasn’t a big problem in 2019, when at least one playoff team was represented in the network’s last seven games, but it was a slightly bigger problem in 2018 thanks to some Turdburgs that the New York Giants and were involved in End of season that doesn’t matter between the Broncos and the Raiders.

SBJ also reports that ESPN would move MNF back to ABC if it kept the rights (pending the PR comparisons advertised if that happened) and that NBC would want more flexibility for Sunday if ESPN had the option to flex would get night soccer.

I would be absolutely afraid of this possibility if I was an NFL season ticket holder, player, or manager, or if I worked for CBS or Fox who run the NFL Sunday afternoon packages. Imagine you have to deal with the logistics of pushing your game forward or back by 31 hours within a two-week period. Hotels that were booked from Saturday evening to Monday morning would either have to be moved or extended by one day (two weeks in advance, mind you), which would create chaos for a whole range of people involved. The training plans would have to be changed. CBS and Fox would theoretically get crappier games, and even if they had the ability to protect more games, their overall plans would be so much more plump if ESPN and NBC were given more leeway to flex.

This also has the potential to cloud the water, which the NFL sees as its most important package. When the best late season games that were originally scheduled for Sunday afternoons continue until Monday evening, MNF will be in the spotlight as the top NFL package. This can also lead to chaos on Thursday evening. If you assume that teams playing on TNF cannot be postponed to Monday evening just a few days earlier, the TNF schedule is obviously worse to avoid the possibility of a flex conflict.

This is a very difficult situation for the NFL. If ESPN is given the right to convert games to MNF, the league runs the risk of annoying many people, just meeting ESPN, possibly ruining TNF, and devaluing the NBC game package. If NBC is allowed to expand flexing, CBS and Fox could lose even more attractive games. If the NFL does nothing, the MNF package will continue to be an afterthought, and it will be difficult for ESPN to inspire fans for a worse schedule (for which they are likely to pay a lot more money).

I’m all in favor of having better games in front of more people, but if the schedule for Sunday afternoon (especially the early window) becomes a dump for the games that the league’s networks don’t want to broadcast, how does that help the NFL? and his teams at all?

(Sports Business Journal)

