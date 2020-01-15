advertisement

We have to find something else to fill up these hours and days until they finally arrive.

Well … that’s unfortunate.

There is always a drought of new games in the first few weeks of each year as developers know that most players are still playing all of the new releases they got from Santy for Christmas.

According to our estimates (and tell us we’re wrong here if we missed something), the first major version of 2020 won’t be released until Friday, March 20, when Doom Eternal finally goes down.

However, we had some other big starts ahead of us that we could look forward to in the not too distant future, and today we found that they are both now falling a little further away than we had hoped for in the future.

Square Enix have announced that their upcoming remake of Final Fantasy VIIThe landing originally planned for PS4 on Tuesday, March 3, has now been postponed to Friday, April 10.

Producer Yoshinori Kitase went to the official website to make the following statement: “I would like to apologize on behalf of the entire team to everyone as I know that this means we have to wait a little longer for the game. We will do it It’s hard for us to give us a few extra weeks to finally polish the game and give you the best experience possible. “

On top of that, Marvel’s Avenger The release date (which we had on our list of most anticipated games for 2020) has also been postponed. Originally planned for PS4, Xbox One, PC and Google Stadia on Friday, May 15th, it will now arrive on Friday, September 4th.

The developers of Crystal Dynamics (the most famous people for the Tomb Raider series) went to their website to discuss the delay:

“As fans, it is an honor and privilege to work with these legendary characters, and we know what these superheroes mean to us and True Believers around the world. As we set out to share our vision of Marvel’s Avengers with you “We are committed to using this extra development time to tune and optimize the game to the high standards that our fans expect and deserve.”

With this new release date, the release of the new PlayStation and Xbox consoles is getting much closer. So don’t be too surprised when Marvel’s Avengers appear in both generations of consoles when they’re finally available.

