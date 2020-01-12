advertisement

It was an empty weekend for the Giants of Vancouver.

Despite going twice in the third period with the equalizer against the Spokane Chiefs, the Giants failed to score as they saw their loss go down to five games (0-3-1-1).

The Giants delivered a pair of third-period goals in a 3-1 loss on Friday to Spokane and allowed three goals (two of which were in the empty net) in the final frame on Saturday at Langley Events Center, as they fell 6-3 to complete the home and home series.

With the teams stranded at three near midfield, Eli Zummack took a step over his defender and redirected a pass from Luke Toporowski for what turned out to be the winning goal.

“We were in the same position as last night: going into the third tied period and an error and they exploit it. We had plenty of opportunities to score and we didn’t finish,” coach Michael Dyck lamented.

The lack of scoring is something that players know they need to correct.

“We cannot go to our site, we must continue to stick to the structure,” Tristan Nielsen said. “We’re taking our chances, we just need to know how to score again. I think it’s just a mentality.”

Vancouver is just one of four Western Hockey League teams to have scored less than 100 goals and they are averaging just 2.49 goals per game. After scoring four or more goals 11 times in the first 24 games of the season, the Giants have done so only three times in the past 15 games. Vancouver is a perfect 14-0-0-0 when scoring four or more goals and only 3-18-2-2 when they fail to reach that mark.

RECAP: The Giants dropped the back half of a home-and-home series with Spokane Saturday at home. Despite the loss, Tristen Nielsen reached the 20-goal mark, while Alex Kannok Leipert and Eric Florchuk had multi-point games.

Despite the loss (which extends Vancouver’s long-range losing streak) there were positive developments, though at first it didn’t seem to be the way the game was going.

Spokane’s Philip Kral and Zummack gave Spokane a 2-0 lead just 4:15 into the contest but Nielsen and Tyler Preziuso responded with goals 3:45 away, both of which came into play for the Giants. She scored just the second time this season Vancouver scored multiple power play goals, and the 2-for-4 performance lifted the team’s multi-team advantage from the WHL advantage squad. Vancouver now ranks 21st out of 22 teams, operating at a 12.9 percent (17-for-132) minority.

And the Giants took the 3-2 lead in the locker room thanks to a deft diversion from Zack Ostapchuk on a fine pass from Kaden Kohle in the final minute of the first period. The run stayed until the 15:04 mark of midseason when Adam Beckman drew the visitors even.

The loss falls to Vancouver at 17-18-2-2 and 38 points through 39 games.

Players know the team has to start getting some positive results with just 29 games to go into the regular season.

“This is the beginning of the season, the (trade) deadline is over … we really need to start buying and winning some games,” Nielsen said. “The second half is about the results. We have to figure out a way to get the team to win, I have to figure out something to help us win.”

AHEAD OF GAME OF SATURDAY

Game notes

Vancouver makes two moves ahead of Friday’s WHL trade deadline, acquiring Kaden Kohle and Eric Florchuk. Both players made their home debut on Friday with Florchuk getting a pair of assists while Kohle had an assistant.

Captain Alex Kannok Leipert had three assists in Saturday’s loss.

The final shots on goal were 32 yards for the teams.

Both teams had lost their star quarterback as Vancouver’s Bowen Byram and Spokane’s Ty Smith sat out the game. None have returned to their respective teams after helping Canada win gold in the Czech Republic at the World IIHF Hockey World Hockey Championships.

The Giants are out until Friday when they host the Victoria Royals at Langley Events Center. Game time is 7:30 p.m. It’s one of three games for Vancouver that weekend as they travel to Victoria the next night, before returning to Langley to face Kamloops on Sunday at 4 p.m.

The Vancouver Giants fell 6-3 to the visiting Spokane Chiefs on Saturday night at Langley Events Center. (Rik Fedyck / Giants Vancouver)

