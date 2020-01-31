advertisement

The dining area in the Reseda show group at Ivy, by Brookfield Residential, at District University.

Supplied / Postmedia

The renowned and award-winning University District will become even more popular with the Feb. 1 opening of two new show houses by Brookfield Residential.

The Olivine and Reseda three-storey home models will be available for tours of the company’s Ivy project in one of the newest multi-family developments in northwest Calgary.

The three-year, 200-acre University District won the new Alberta Community Development Award for 2018 from BILD (Building Industry Land Development) Alberta.

Both new models of show homes in Brookfield feature open concept high end living spaces designed for fun.

Olivine has been Ivy’s most popular shopper choice, offering two great culinary layout opportunities. The 1,591-square-foot, 2.5-bath two-bedroom home, starting at the mid $ 500,000s, also features an attached garage.

The 1,715-square-foot Reseda has the option of two or three bedrooms (the two-bedroom model includes an ensuite with each) with 2.5 baths and also comes with a double garage attached. It starts at between $ 600,000.

Justin Castelino, marketing manager for Brookfield Residential, says each home has a private front entrance and high finishes, and Ivy’s proximity to key nearby equipment offers a relaxing lifestyle for shoppers.

District University, located near the University of Calgary and the Children’s Hospital of Alberta, recently expanded into its Central Park, to include public amenities including a winter ice rink, a concert scene area, retailers multiple and a yard space.

The walking community is affiliated with dog parks, ponds and hiking trails.

University District’s planned vendors include Save-On-Foods, Analog Cafe, Freshii, Scotiabank, OEB Breakfast Co, Orangetheory, Cineplex Kinemas VIP, and Market Wines.

The new Olivine and Reseda shows will open Feb. 1 from noon to 4 p.m. at 4410 University Ave. N.W. There will be smoked mating cocktails, a flower workshop, door prizes and more. For more information, see ivy.brookfieldresidential.com.

