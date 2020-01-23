advertisement

The Derbyshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust begins the new year by welcoming two new non-executive members to its board of directors.

Former chief doctor Sheila Newport began her three-year term as non-executive director of the Trust on January 11, after being appointed in ghost form in December. Dr. Newport, who was previously president and clinical manager of the NHS Southern Derbyshire clinical commissioning group, was a local general practitioner for 29 years.

advertisement

Sheila has chaired multi-agency boards through the Derby City Health and Wellbeing Board and the Southern Derbyshire Integrated Care Board and gained additional experience as a non-executive associate director of the board of directors for Nottingham University Hospitals Trust since his retirement in August 2017.

Sheila will become the clinical director of the non-executive directors of the Trust, who all come from a diverse range of relevant professional backgrounds. She replaces Dr. Anne Wright who has assumed this role for the past three years.

Ashiedu Joel will join Sheila on the Derbyshire Healthcare Board, also as a non-executive director, later this month. Ashiedu graduated in engineering and runs her own business consulting and training company in the East Midlands. She recently participated in the NExT Director program with the Leicestershire Partnership Trust and is also a Justice of the Peace (JP).

Dr Sheila Newport

Ashiedu is also an elected member of Leicester City Council and has experience in supporting organizations, groups and individuals to engage constructively across racial, cultural and socio-environmental boundaries while promoting opportunities for shared learning and collaboration.

Ashiedu has also held a number of non-executive positions and continues to be an advisory partner to the Board of the Clarion Foundation (formerly Clarion Voice), a charity working with disadvantaged young children of African descent through education, and administrator of The Bridge, which provides support, advice and sustainable housing solutions to the homeless and vulnerable in Loughborough and Leicester.

Caroline Maley, President of the Derbyshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, said:

“I am extremely pleased to welcome Ashiedu and Sheila to our board of directors. They each bring a unique set of skills that will be of great value to the Board and I look forward to working with my new colleagues to oversee the work of the Trust, which will bring great benefits to our services and to the local people .

“On behalf of the board, I would like to thank Dr. Anne Wright for her significant contribution to the Trust over the past three years – and for her broader impact as a local general practitioner and director of public health. We will miss working with Anne and wish her a very happy retirement. “

Non-executive directors of the board of an NHS Trust share responsibility with other directors for decisions made by the board and for the success of the organization.

Non-managers use their skills and experience as members of their community to:

Formulate plans and strategy

Ensure responsibility

Shaping culture and capabilities

Commit to the highest standards of probity, integrity and governance

Ensure that the Council acts in the best interest of patients and the public.

NHS boards seek to appoint people with a mix of skills and experience from diverse backgrounds who can understand the needs and priorities of their local communities. Ashiedu and Sheila were both appointed for a three-year term ending in January 2023.

.

advertisement