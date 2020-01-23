advertisement

There are not one but two new bombs on the way to the “Love Island” villa tomorrow night, and they are both called Luke.

The producers of “Love Island” are clearly determined to confuse the hell out of us this season with all of these similar names.

Learn more about Luke x 2 below:

Luke Trotman

22

Luton

Semi-pro and student footballer

What makes you the perfect Islander in love?

I am looking to meet someone, I am definitely ready to enter into a relationship and I want to bring great energy to the villa.

Describe yourself in 3 words.

Energetic, positive and smiling.

How would you rate your appearance on a scale of 1 to 10 and what do you think would be your best characteristic?

I’m strong 8. I get compliments for my smile.

What is your worst habit?

I can be quite stubborn, which annoys a lot of people. I am also too competitive.

Describe your ideal woman.

Can I just say Jessica Alba? Intelligent, pretty, confident, sparkling …

And who do you have your eye on in the villa?

I love Leanne, Siânnise, Sophie and Rebecca.

Who is your favorite for celebrities?

Jessica Alba!

Which song sums up your love life?

I am a romantic love and in love so I will say Crazy In Love by Beyonce

How do you tend to stick to dates?

Sometimes by friends. I get a lot of dates via Instagram, I think it’s the best dating app!

What was your most disastrous dating / dating experience?

I have never had a bad date. I don’t always like them, but nothing tragic has happened. I am never nervous.

Describe the first ideal date?

I would like to do an activity like mini golf, then probably go for a drink and if I really like them, I will take them to a club afterwards.

What is the best or worst line of discussion that someone has used on you, or that you have used yourself?

Usually online, I just say my name and wait to see how the girl responds. If they hand over their name, they get the joke.

What is an immediate stop for you in a girl?

I really like smart girls. So, I’m looking for someone who has a little something about it.

How far are you ready to go in the villa to find the girl you want?

I wouldn’t mind walking on someone’s toes. But I would probably ask them before. I like to think that I would.

Will you be faithful or do you have a wandering eye?

I don’t have a wandering eye, I would never play anyone. I would not lie to someone and then I would do something else. I would try to be open.

What is your definition of the bro code?

You have to do what you have to do. In the Villa, you have to support yourself. I am quite relaxed.

What is your claim to glory?

My mom was on The X Factor in 2007. Her name is Beverley Trotman and came in sixth, so I appeared on TV to cheer her on. She has done a few musicals and she’s in the Kingdom Choir now … but she didn’t play Meghan and Harry’s wedding!

Do you have New Year’s resolutions?

I want to continue reading a lot and go to the gym. My resolution for next year is to find love, I am really looking for the real deal. My parents met when they were teenagers and are still together now so that’s what I want.

Party stuff:

Sauté my navel inside and out. It’s an inny and an outty!

Luke Mabbott

24

Red car

Heating engineer

What makes you the perfect Islander in love?

I am outgoing, always laughing and I will bring a good atmosphere to the Villa.

Describe yourself in 3 words.

Happy, outgoing, attentive.

How would you rate your appearance on a scale of 1 to 10 and what do you think would be your best characteristic?

I am 8 years old. My best feature is my tattoos. I have about 50.

What is your worst habit?

I am an early riser and sometimes I snore.

Describe your ideal woman.

Someone who is outgoing, funny and can hold a conversation.

And who do you have on the villa?

I love Paige, Sophie, Shaughna and Rebecca in the villa. I definitely have my eyes on Paige, he’s definitely my type.

Who is your favorite for celebrities?

Arianna Grande.

Which song sums up your love life?

Lewis Capaldi before leaving.

How do you tend to stick to dates?

On Instagram or sometimes at festivals.

What was your most disastrous dating / dating experience?

I got up once. I waited at the bar for about 20 minutes and she never came.

Describe the first ideal date?

Something active. I went to a meeting once in a haunted house factory. It was a good date and then we had a drink afterwards.

What is the best or worst line of discussion that someone has used on you, or that you have used yourself?

I think the discussion lines are a bit cheesy. I rather use emojis on Instagram messages – I like to use heart-shaped emoji!

What is an immediate stop for you in a girl?

Someone who is really silent and you get nothing out of a conversation.

How far are you ready to go in the villa to find the girl you want?

As much as it takes. I am ready to walk on a few toes.

Will you be faithful or do you have a wandering eye?

I’m pretty loyal, but everyone has a wandering eye. It’s natural isn’t it?

What is your definition of the bro code?

If you are friends with a boy, you are not going with their girl. Or give it an eye. If I make a good link in the Villa, the bro code will apply.

What is your claim to glory?

I made a mistake several times for Justin Bieber. I joined clubs and was given VIP table service and free drinks because the bouncer thought I was him!

Do you have New Year’s resolutions?

To find a girlfriend. I used to be in a relationship. I was with my ex for four years. We broke up in early 2019. It’s a little weird to be single.

.

