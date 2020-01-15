advertisement

January 15, 2020 10:56 PM EST

Newberry, SC (WOLO) – A police officer was shot dead in Newberry County this evening after two MPs were shot during a car chase on Holloway Street near Wise Street.

According to the sheriff’s office, the persecution began shortly before 7 p.m. on Wednesday evening when a proxy tried to pull someone in. According to Sheriff’s Lee Foster, a second MP was involved and the suspect got out and ran away to finally shoot the MPs. They returned the fire and hit the suspect.

Both MPs were unharmed, but the suspect was taken to the hospital and under treatment, according to the sheriff. The extent of his injuries is not yet known.

According to MPs, an AR-15 rifle and a semi-automatic pistol were found in the area.

According to the authorities, suspect 25-year-old Shaheme Lindsay had active arrest warrants against several people, including crack cocaine trafficking.

Lindsay was also questioned about several shooting events by the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office and the Newberry Police Department.

