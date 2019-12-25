advertisement

Two more earthquakes off the north coast of Vancouver Island Eve Christmas, Christmas morning

An earthquake measuring 6.2 was recorded on Christmas Eve

Two more earthquakes were recorded off the north coast of Vancouver Island in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to seven in the past two days.

A major earthquake, which recorded 6.2 on the Richter scale, hit 188 miles west of Port Hardy at 7:36 p.m. December 24th. The epicenter was at a depth of five kilometers. According to Earthakescanada.com there are no reports of damage and no tsunami warning has been issued.

A smaller earthquake measuring 3.6 was recorded at 8:25 a.m. Christmas morning, 153 kilometers west of Port Alice. Again, no tsunami warning was given.

On December 23, a total of five earthquakes struck in the same area, ranging from 4.8 (3:38 p.m.) to 6.0 (12:56 p.m.).

