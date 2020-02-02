advertisement

Two other people were arrested after a man was found dead in a Derbyshire housing estate.

Andrew Jackson, 55, was found off Prospect Drive, Shirebrook, on Sunday January 26.

Derbyshire police said yesterday that four people had been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Since then, police have confirmed that two other people – a 26-year-old man and a 37-year-old man – have been arrested, also suspected of murder.

A police spokesman said: “This brings the total number of those arrested to six.

“The five men and one woman are still in police custody. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police, quoting the reference number 20 * 049022.”

Mr. Jackson’s family described him as “a very intelligent guy who could do something from scratch”.

They said, “It is a great comfort to us to know that he thought well of the place where he lived and that he had made so many great friends.”

You can call Derbyshire police for any information at 101.

