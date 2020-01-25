advertisement

Two Leicestershire men were arrested by police from a neighboring county investigating a series of thefts of catalytic converters.

The two men, aged 29 and 26, were arrested after Nottinghamshire police officers exercised a warrant in Bagworth on January 16.

Their arrests and that of a 21-year-old man in Grantham, Lincolnshire on January 14 followed reports of seven thefts of catalytic converters from parking lots in Nottingham on November 25 of last year.

The three men were later released under investigation.

All flights took place at Nottingham park and ride sites, Toton Lane, Phoenix Park and The Forest.

Detective Inspector Steve Wragg of the Nottinghamshire Police said: “We have made arrests and executed search warrants for thefts of catalytic converters and we are using a variety of tactics to resolve this problem.

“Catalytic converters, which convert vehicle exhaust emissions to less toxic gases, are targeted because they contain high-value metals.

If you can, park your vehicle in a closed garage when it is not being watched.

If it is not possible to park your vehicle, park it in a busy, well-lit location as close to your property as possible.

Consider installing a Thatcham approved alarm on your vehicle. Those that activate if your vehicle is raised or tilted are particularly effective.

Use a protective device for the catalytic converter or a marking system.

Catalytic converters control and convert your vehicle’s exhaust emissions to less toxic substances. If yours is stolen, you will know because your vehicle’s engine will sound different.

If you think your catalytic converter has been stolen, report it immediately to the police by calling 101.

“Theft of the catalytic converter can have a significant impact on victims, as repairs can be costly and the time spent without a vehicle can make it difficult for victims to go to work, drop their children off at school and go about their job. to their daily activities in general.

“It takes violators just a few seconds to remove a catalytic converter. This is why we urge the public to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity to us.”

