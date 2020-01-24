advertisement

Building explosion across northwest Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (ABC News) – Two people were killed in a building explosion in a manufacturing warehouse that sent shockwaves through northwest Houston early Friday morning.

Several homes and a nearby mall have also suffered “significant damage,” said Houston Fire Department Samuel Pena at a press conference.

The Houston Police Chief, Art Acevedo, said his agency is undertaking a comprehensive arson investigation, but there is no reason to believe that it was a terrorist act or a willful act.

The explosion caused the building to topple around 4:30 a.m. local time and damaged homes throughout the region.

So far, no air quality hazards have been reported, according to Acevedo.

Local residents reported that doors were blown off their hinges, skirting boards were blown off, and storm doors were broken, the ABC station KTRK in Houston said. The force of the explosion rattled the windows for miles.

Several buildings appeared to have been destroyed in the explosion, and the explosion left an enormous pile of rubble in the area between Gessner Road and Steffani Lane in the Westbranch neighborhood of Houston, according to KTRK.

The company’s owner, John Watson of Watson Grinding, says the explosion was a propylene gas explosion.

ABC News’ Rebecca Patterson contributed to this report.

