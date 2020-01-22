advertisement

KAMPALA – Two officials from the Kampala Capital City Authority have been charged with trying to extort money from an Indian businessman.

On Wednesday January 22, 2020, Bob Asiimwe, solid waste supervisor and Henry Ssendagi, driver, appeared before the city court’s first class magistrate, Valerian Tuhimbise.

They were charged with conspiracy to commit a crime and demand money with threats.

However, they denied the crimes and were remanded in Luzira prison until Thursday, January 23, the date on which the hearing is expected to begin after the investigation is completed.

The prosecution said the two men and the others were still on the run on January 17, 2020, while they were at Arua Park in Kampala, with threats.

