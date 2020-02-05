advertisement

FAIRFIELD, California (AP) – Two planes carrying about 350 Americans fleeing the virus zone in China landed on an Air Force base in Northern California. Some will be quarantined at a base hotel for 14 days while others will be quarantined at another military base, officials said.

Hotel guests and staff at Travis Air Force Base near the town of Fairfield, about 80 kilometers from San Francisco, were moved before the planes arrived, said the technical sergeant. Traci Keller. The Americans have been evacuated from the Chinese city of Wuhan, which is at the center of the new virus epidemic.

Other planes carrying Americans home from Wuhan will arrive this week at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas, and at Eppley Airfield in Omaha, Nebrasa, where they will be quarantined, have said the US Centers for Disease Control in a statement.

U.S. North Command tweeted that the planes arriving in California were carrying about 350 people. Keller had no information on their health, but CDC officials were expected to provide more information on the evacuees on Wednesday.

One of the planes was to leave Travis Air Force Base later Wednesday to take the Americans to the Marine Corps Air Station Miramar near San Diego, where they will also be quarantined for 14 days, said US Northern Command.

The Americans were evacuated a week after the arrival of another plane with 195 American evacuees from Wuhan at the March Air Reserve base in Southern California. They were also quarantined for 14 days.

The new virus is part of the coronavirus family which is a close cousin of the SARS and MERS viruses which have caused epidemics in the past.

