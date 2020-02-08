advertisement

The director duo drew everyone’s attention last year with their first feature film.

Since the pioneering original appeared in 1974, the Texas Chainsaw Massacre franchise has been sequenced and forgotten. Eight films are now part of the series, but none of them are close to the original.

However, this could change soon, as Variety reports that two Irish filmmakers – Ryan and Andy Tohill – have been hired as directors for the last restart attempt.

The new film is being produced by Fede Alvarez – the director of Don’t Breathe and the remake of Evil Dead from 2013 – as an executive producer.

“The vision of the Tohill is exactly what the fans want. It is violent, exciting and so spoiled that it will stay with you forever.”

The Tohills are from Derriaghy in Antrim, and their first feature film was The Dig, which premiered at Galway Film Fleadh in 2018, where it was named Best Irish Feature Film before being fully released in Ireland in April 2019.

JOE was talking to Moe Dunford (Vikings, Patrick’s Day), the film’s star when it was released last year, and you can watch our detailed chat with him about the following film.

There is no set release date for the Texas Chainsaw remake, but a good bet would be around Halloween 2021.

