As the horror franchises disappear, “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre” is up there with the likes of “Halloween” and “Scream”.

It has inspired countless copiers, and even some movies you might not have even thought of. Ridley Scott, for example, was inspired to do “Alien” after watching “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre”. That being said, it is undeniable that some of the follow-ups / restarts / spin-offs that followed were up to par with the original.

For example, there was the completely crazy sequel with Dennis Hooper, the rotten 90s remake with Matthew McConaughey and Renee Zellwegger (watch it, it’s awful) and the most recent with Scott Eastwood and Alexandra Daddario.

Still, there is clearly a market for them, with Lionsgate increasing production on a new remake with none other than Ryan and Andy Tohill who should direct, along with Don’t Breathe director, Fede Alvarez, as executive producer.

Ryan and Andy Tohill directed “ The Dig ” of 2018, with Moe Dunford and filmed in Ballymena, County Antrim. In addition to that, “The Dig” also won the Best Film Award at the Galway Film Fleadh and was premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival.

No release date has been set for the remake, and the details of the plot are well hidden, but you can imagine it will be pretty serious. In a statement to Variety, Alvarez explained why the Tohills were chosen to direct the remake. “Tohill’s vision is exactly what the fans want. She is violent, exciting and so depraved that she will stay with you forever.”

It’s a pretty bold statement, considering how the previous entries were completely screwed up.

