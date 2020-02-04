advertisement

Two students from an international college in Leicestershire who has Chinese students were ill-treated and bombed with eggs during an attack linked to the coronavirus epidemic.

Two boys, aged 16 and 17, who are students of Brooke House College, were struck in the chest by the eggs after being targeted on The Square at Market Harborough in the early evening.

And in the city, students from the University of Leicester reported suffering from verbal racism linked to the coronavirus.

Mike Oliver, director of Brooke House College at Market Harborough, said the attack on his students was caused by the fear surrounding the coronavirus in China.

“Our students, who look oriental but are not Chinese, were deliberately targeted by these thugs,” he said.

“They took the oath and said that they had brought the SARS virus into this country. Then we threw eggs at them.

“This is the level of ignorance that we are dealing with here. These people meant coronavirus but called it SARS.

“The guys were not injured, but it was an overwhelming experience for them.

“We reported the matter to the police.”

Oliver said the fee-paying school has 270 students between the ages of 11 and 19. He explained that there are 58 different nationalities with only 20 Chinese students.

The chief said he had received four phone calls from people claiming that students had been struck by the potentially deadly virus.

Rumors were circulating on social networks about a college student affected by the coronavirus.

“I think it’s important to talk not only about the egg attack, but the bigger picture,” said Oliver.

“We are in close contact with the World Health Organization on how we are handling this situation. We are aware that we are an international school and that we have Chinese students here.

“All of our Chinese students were here on January 4 for the start of the term the next day and none of them have symptoms of the coronavirus.

“Given the 14-day incubation period for the coronavirus, we can say that none of our students are affected.

“In addition, all of our Chinese students have agreed to stay here for the next mid-term break and not to return to China.

“All visitors will be monitored and their travel itinerary will be reviewed to avoid any problems.

“I hope the egg attack and the false rumors are just isolated incidents, as we normally have a very close and positive relationship with the city and its people.”

The Leicester Students Union (LSU) has confirmed the incident of the two students from the University of Leicester.

An LSU spokesperson said, “We are extremely disappointed to hear incidents of racism against Chinese and / or Asian students on campus here in Leicester. There is absolutely no room for racism on our campus and we are deeply sorry for our students who had to endure this.

“No student should be subjected to such ill-treatment, as this contravenes the university’s dignity and respect policy, to which each student adheres.

University of leicester

“The incidents unfortunately involved comments regarding the coronavirus, which highlights how sensational the talk surrounding the virus has been, where people have used” health issues “as a very thin veil for their racism.

“The reality is that the regular flu virus kills 60 times more people a year than the crown.

“We believe that our politicians and our media have sought to sensationalize this and cause panic by playing on racist fears and tropes as they seek to benefit from this fear.

Read more

What students should know

“People are right to worry, but it is essential that these are based on facts and truth, and that we do not give in to hysterical fear.

“We will work closely with the National Union of Students to pressure the government to ensure that all literature is based on facts and not on stereotypes.

“We are going to discuss it with the university’s executive council to fight any case of racism in the name of dignity and respect, and to reassure Chinese students on campus.”

