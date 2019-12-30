advertisement

Fortrose Street in East Glenelg is one of the rare streets that offers a really nice walk. The houses are pretty houses with character and at the end of the street it is less than five minutes to the historic Glenelg Jetty.

One of these objects is a house in the Spanish mission style, number 3, which was built in 1935 and is located on a 711 m² block.

Ray White Glenelg East agent Adam Keane said he saw firsthand how important homes are to potential buyers.

“We saw young couples and families at the inspection who are keen to find homes with a real, authentic character,” he said.

“While some properties have historic facades and have been renovated unappealing, this house offers an ideal canvas.”

Another very popular feature of this five-bedroom property is the separate apartment from the 1970s, which is the size of a house and includes a fully equipped kitchen and laundry room at the back of the block.

“This has attracted early middle-aged families who want to protect their children for the future – this is an ideal solution for adult children who need separate accommodation while saving for their own homes,” said Keane.

Or vice versa, to keep the grandparents within reach while the younger generation is enjoying the main house.

Here the wooden details, the high ceilings and the internal sliding glass doors are the star.

The owners have lived in this house for 30 years and took great care to keep it in exceptional condition.

In fact, they recently celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary in their home.

“It is a very nice house that has been very well looked after by the owners,” said Keane.

“The location is fabulous; near the jetty and yet away from the hustle and bustle of the main street. “

