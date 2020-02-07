advertisement

CFB TRENTON, Ont. – Family members were looking forward to reuniting with loved ones after two groups of tired Canadian citizens returned home in China on February 7 after a new outbreak of the coronavirus.

A Canadian government flight that carried 176 people landed shortly after dawn at the Canadian Armed Forces base in Trenton, Ontario, where they were quarantined and monitored for two weeks to check if they were infected with the virus ,

Media were kept away when passengers boarded waiting buses in cold weather.

Richard Fabic, the father of 15-month-old Chloe, hoped to be able to quarantine his daughter later that day.

Fabic of Mississauga, Ontario said Ottawa asked him if he wanted to join his daughter.

“I said yes before you finished the sentence,” said Fabic. “It’s very considerate, very thoughtful, I was really blown away by this option.”

The 14 days in quarantine will be “bonding time” with his daughter, Fabic said.

Another 39 Canadians arrived in Vancouver early in the morning of February 7 after boarding a flight chartered by the United States government.

The Canadian government planned to fly them to CFB Trenton, where they will also be quarantined.

Fabic said his wife had mixed feelings about his isolation with Chloe because she wanted to be there.

“I just want to spend time with my daughter and help her take care of her,” said Fabic.

The past few weeks have been stressful, he said, looking forward to the prospect of seeing them again.

His daughter has all the entertainment that she needs in quarantine, Fabic said, but just in case he intended to charge his tablet with movies and shows.

Foreign Minister François-Philippe Champagne said on February 7 that the government is now turning to a second flight that it has chartered for other Canadians in Wuhan who have asked for help. It is planned to leave on February 10th and arrive at CFB Trenton the next day.

“It’s pretty good that we have some time in between,” said Champagne in Ottawa.

“Because it really allows us to make sure that we get in touch with every family, that anyone who wants to get on board can see their name on the manifest, and that we can handle the logistics on site to make sure they can Go to the airport, ”he said.

Around 11 million people are currently in quarantine in the central Chinese city, where the corona virus probably originated.

Myriam Larouche, a Canadian student studying in Wuhan, said she was relieved to be home after a long process that felt longer in another country.

“I think I sleep 20 hours,” said Larouche after arriving in Vancouver, adding that the past few days have been stressful.

Health officials have so far documented five confirmed cases of the new corona virus in Canada and say that quarantine is required to ensure that the virus does not spread.

On February 6, two further suspected cases of the novel coronavirus were diagnosed in British Columbia, in which a total of four people have now contracted the disease.

The government also monitors the well-being of 285 Canadians who have been quarantined on two cruise ships off the coast of Japan and Hong Kong.

There are seven Canadians with confirmed cases of coronavirus docked on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which is located in the port city of Yokohama just outside Tokyo. These patients were brought to Japanese hospitals for treatment and monitoring.

