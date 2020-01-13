advertisement

After the extraordinary game on Saturday in Chapel Hill, there were two columns that we think deserve special attention: the first comes from Ed Hardin of Greensboro News & Recorder and gives an impression of what happened to Roy Williams and his team.

He feels the disgrace of loss, the history and the pain of the UNC fall. It is really a very good font.

The other?

advertisement

It is from Bryan Keyes of the Daily Tar Heel.

It’s obviously from a UNC student and it’s about as good as you’ll see in a college newspaper. It’s a disgusting assumption that this team is not good now and may not be good this season. It also captures the feeling of loss and despair that a sports team can bring after a long history of success. We think Keyes wrote a brutally honest article. It’s not easy if you’re interested in something. He has done something impressive and is worthy of praise.

Sometimes it is easy to get caught up in the rah-rah stuff and assume that it will go on forever. Of course it never does. Football in Alabama broke down. UCLA is currently playing .500 ball. Let’s not even explain the Washington Redskins and Daniel Snyders destruction of a legacy and relationship with the fan base.

Legend has it that when a victorious general returned and the people celebrated his triumphs, someone drove alongside him in the chariot to remind him that “all glory is transitory”.

It’s good, and while Duke (and ACC) fans enjoy watching the UNC fall, there are two things to consider.

First, a weak UNC really hurts the conference. This is essentially an annual bid that we won’t receive this spring, and it has several costs.

Second, Duke has been down and will be down one day. Many Herzog fans literally have no idea that the basketball program is struggling, but it did a lot in the early 70s and early 80s (and of course in 1995).

We are sure that Mike Krzyzewski, who thinks as meticulously as he did, looked at Dean Smith’s exit and found that Smith did two particularly remarkable things.

We don’t remember the exact schedule and maybe we don’t remember some of the details because it was 22 years ago, but when John Swofford stepped down as UNC AD in 1997, there was a memorable article in the Poop Sheet, a print publication of Die Zeit , about a meeting to interview two successors. As we remember, it was Dick Baddour and Matt Kupic.

We never forgot the article because someone who attended the meeting talked about how aggressively Smith Kupic was doing. He was reportedly extremely aggressive and did not even let Kupic finish one answer before cutting him off and asking the next one.

Pretty soon, the source of the poop sheet said, Kupic realized that Smith was relentlessly hostile to his candidacy and was determined to stop it. He soon retired and Baddour got the job.

This aggression was very different from the benevolent image that Smith maintained in public, and we didn’t understand it until years later when Kupic, who did a fundraiser at the university, because of a certain inadequacy that Tyler Hansborough’s mother ( was essentially excluded, they were apparently billed for university trips).

Rightly or wrongly and clearly, he knew more about the internal machinations at UNC than ever before. Smith believed that Kupic should cause trouble and should not take the job, and made sure that he could not.

The second was how he dealt with his own retirement and successors.

We believed him when he said that he would train until he felt he didn’t have the energy to continue, but he waited until October 9th when basketball training was supposed to begin to announce it.

UNC had little choice but to promote long-time Smith assistant Bill Guthridge. It was a smart way to reward your friend, but did it cost the program in the long run? It can have.

Incidentally, based on Smith’s aggressive interview with Kupic, Baddour later agreed to give an interview to Larry Brown when Guthridge himself resigned three years later.

Brown then said that it was “the most humiliating two hours I’ve ever spent in my life.”

For some reason, Baddour didn’t want Brown to train the UNC. This article suggests a power struggle between Baddour and Smith who may have tried to lead the program or at least get the coach he wanted out of retirement (see the comments too – they’re interesting afterwards).

We’re sure that Trainer K knows more about both situations than ever before, and he took careful notes and decided what to emulate and what to avoid.

He has done everything in his power to develop a program that will still be successful after he retires. Other than great facilities, people, and practices, you can’t control the future.

So if Duke ever suffers a painful fall, we hope that Duke fans stick to the program until that changes – and just as important that we stay decent and supportive (we should remember Coach K’s early years well if this happens and what it would have cost us if the “Concerned Iron Dukes” had driven him out after two seasons with eleven wins in a row).

We are sure that everyone at UNC does its best to improve. Yes, we will have a little bit of fun with them while they are fighting, but there are obviously some people who are in real pain right now, especially Roy Williams, and there is a difference between having fun thrusting and cruelty. You probably don’t need anyone to define that you are cruel. Let your conscience be your guide.

But for fun, how about this joke:

A Durham policeman saw a little boy crying and stopped to speak to him.

“Little boy, are you okay? Can i take you home to your mom “

“No sir, my mom beats me.”

“Well, can I take you to your daddy?”

“No sir, he hits me too.”

“Well where can I take you?”

Â € œYou can take me to Chapel Hill. You don’t hit anyone! “

It’s a funny joke because we first heard it in 1995 when Duke collapsed. Do not think that at some point we will no longer suffer either.

advertisement