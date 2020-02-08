advertisement

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The coaching changes for the Gamecock football team don’t seem to be complete yet.

Penn State today officially announced the hiring of John Scott Jr. as the Nittany Lions’ new defensive coach. He spent the same position with South Carolina in 2019 after working for Arkansas for the past two seasons.

Bruce Feldman of The Athletic has also reported that Gamecock, who runs back coach Thomas Brown, will be leaving school to join the Los Angeles Rams. The team has not yet confirmed.

SOURCES: #SouthCarolina RB coach Thomas Brown is expected to take a job at #Rams.

The former #UGA that ran back didn’t train the great Todd Gurley of Bulldogs in Athens, but they heard they were close.

– Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) February 8, 2020

Brown and Scott Jr. join Coleman Hutzler and Dan Werner as assistant coaches leaving South Carolina this off-season.

