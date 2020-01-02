advertisement

A fast back and forth movement of Timon and Pumbaa from The Lion King is the sizzle reel that you can watch above which Disney came out on Wednesday to tease all new shows and movies that come to Disney +. As a reminder, the streamer is not yet two months old right now – which is a fact that it still looks surprising to see in print, especially if you take into account all the attention that the Netflix rival gathered after the launch, as well as how much of a pop culture power it has become fast (see the “Baby Yoda” Twitter account).

The launch of Disney + has proved such a success for Disney that the service has reportedly collected around 10 million subscribers by the end of the November launch day, with one estimate predicting up to 20 million by the end of 2019. We I will have to wait to see which numbers Disney releases along these lines, but at least one thing is clear for the service to keep it going – it definitely needs a great line-up now that its flagship launch series The Mandalorian has reached its conclusion first season and 2020 has arrived.

The Mandalorian, the first-ever live-action Star Wars series, heralded the arrival of Disney + about as well as could be expected. The new sizzle reel shows that a few other potentially equally important series have been torn apart for this year, apart from the second season of The Mandalorian coming this fall. The list also includes some of Disney’s most recent feature films, such as Toy Story 4 and Aladdin, but there are three series that we particularly want to watch.

Firstly, we have already pointed this out. The Mandalorian was a solid, all-round fun show that most Star Wars fans will appreciate – introducing new characters and bringing the franchise somewhere fresh without feeling too tightly bound to anything that came before it. And there are so many questions about what happens next, such as Moff Gideon’s plans; where the Mandalorian himself goes; and all things “Baby Yoda”, such as who he is, how he got those powers, and more.

Meanwhile, Disney is also releasing a highly anticipated MCU series from 2021 to 2020. That show is WandaVision, starring Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany and Teyonah Parris. Falcon and the Winter Soldier, also an MCU series that contains six episodes on a weekly release schedule, also comes in 2020, as noted in the clip above. The filming of that film, focusing on the two Marvel characters in the title, began in October.

The line-up is rounded off with other shows for a younger audience, such as the return of Lizzie McGuire and Monsters at Work, a spin-off from Pixar’s Monsters Inc. movie. All this is to say – Disney seems well positioned to build on the momentum of its new streamer as we begin the new year – momentum that has proven so robust that it even drowns out the Democratic presidential primary for the 2020 elections:

