Russia is said to be the place where bears roam the streets – but for a short while it was a freedom for all for the elephants.

Residents of Yekaterinburg were amazed to see two elephants roaming the snowy streets of the third largest city in Russia after escaping from a circus.

Unwilling to try to bring her back, one of the elephants crossed a busy street and headed for a residential building to roll and frolic in the snow. A man who tried to stop him by holding onto his trunk was pushed across the street, his feet slipping on the ice.

The local circus said the two elephants – Karla and Ranni – belonged to an Italian company that held a show in Yekaterinburg during the New Year’s vacation.

When his troop tried to load the animals into a truck to go to the next destination, they resisted and moved away. The circus said that Ranni was strolling near the loading point, but the more adventurous Karla decided to take a tour of the city.

The masters finally wrapped a rope around one of the elephant’s front legs, but it took a dozen people to pull it back. She reluctantly obeyed after playing in the snow.

“The elephants wanted new experiences before a long journey, and they got them,” said the circus.

