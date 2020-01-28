advertisement

Since the start of the year, two dozen new cases of mumps have been registered in Derbyshire.

There is no cure for easily spread illnesses like colds and flu.

People with mumps suffer from swelling on the side of the face and may have a high temperature.

People with the disease are more contagious in the days before and after the onset of symptoms.

According to the NHS, mumps is rarely serious but, on rare occasions, it can cause viral meningitis.

It is one of the three diseases covered by the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine, which is given to children aged 12 to 13 months, with a booster dose at three years of age. and four months.

Since early January, 24 cases of viral infection in Derby and Derbyshire have been confirmed and reported to Public Health England (PHE), as required by law.

The figures are included in the weekly report Notifications of Infectious Diseases which details cases of potentially dangerous infectious diseases across the UK.

It separates the county into two categories, the county of Derbyshire and the unitary authority of Derby.

A spokesperson for Public Health England East Midlands said: “We want to focus on encouraging people to get the MMR vaccine.

“Right now there is a great awareness of the new Wuhan coronavirus, a new respiratory disease for which we don’t have a vaccine and yet we have a vaccine against measles, mumps and rubella but people do not have .

“Vaccinations save lives, stop the spread of disease and protect you and your loved ones.”

Overall, the figures in the report show that northeast Derbyshire is the area where the most cases of mumps have been diagnosed so far this month.

During the first week of the new year, from December 30 to January 5, seven cases of mumps were reported to PHE.

Five were in Derbyshire, one in the regions of Amber Valley, Derbyshire Dales, Erewash and two in north-eastern Derbyshire.

The other two cases occurred in the city of Derby.

In the following week, the number of mumps cases registered in the county increased to eight.

There was one case at Chesterfield, one at Derbyshire Dales, two at Erewash and one in north-eastern Derbyshire.

In the town of Derby, three cases of mumps were recorded, which was the lowest number in the East Midlands that week.

The latest report on infectious disease notifications has confirmed that a total of nine cases of mumps have been diagnosed and reported in Derbyshire.

From January 12-19, seven were in Derbyshire and two in Derby UA.

The affected areas included one case in the Amber Valley, two in Bolsover, two in north-eastern Derbyshire and two in south Derbyshire.

Although the condition is generally not severe, it shares some similar symptoms with other serious conditions.

It is always best to go to a doctor if you feel unwell.

