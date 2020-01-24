advertisement

A group photo during an expulsion as the Event of the 41st Canadian Group Brigade (41 CBG) marking the departure of 25 soldiers from the Calgary Highlanders who were deploying to Latvia for Operation RASSIM at Mewata Armory in Calgary on Thursday, January 23, 2020. Darren Makowichuk / Postmedia

Calgary soldiers said an exciting farewell to their friends and families Thursday night as they prepared to depart for a detention mission in Latvia.

The 25 reservists from the Calgary Highlanders Infantry Regiment are joining nearly 150 soldiers from across Western Canada – and 540 members of the Canadian Armed Forces in total – to participate in Operation Reassurance alongside NATO allies.

advertisement

“Basically, we are working with allies and partners to facilitate security and civilization in the Baltic region,” said Calgary Highlanders Commanding Officer Ryan Palmer.

It is the largest deployment overseas by an Alberta reserve unit since Canada’s withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan in 2014.

Reservists will be deployed for six months, Palmer said. They have been trained for the last five months in preparation for the task.

It is the first setting for Harman Dahliwal, a mountain reservist. He says he is looking forward to meeting other troops and helping to demonstrate Canada’s military program.

“We are excited to go to Latvia to show what we do,” Dahliwal said. “I want to go out there and prove that we are one of the best in it.”

Palmer sees exterior deployments as a proud tradition for Highlanders and expects his troops will bring enthusiasm to the operation – as well as a unique style.

“We also have a unique identity, like a Scottish regiment, we have unique clothing, we wear noodles, these kinds of things, so everyone will definitely know us wherever we go,” Palmer said. “The Calgary-based Reserve Soldiers, and especially the Calgary Highlanders, have a deployment culture that we have always made a commitment to. We deployed more troops in Afghanistan than any other Army Reserve Regiment. I truly believe this is just an extension of that. “

L-R, bodily. Wade Chisan and Coral. Magnus Viberg hosted him in the photo booth during a dispatch, as the event of the 41st Canadian Group Brigade (41 CBG), marking the departure of 25 soldiers from the Calgary Highlands, deployed to Latvia, for Operation REASSURANCE at Mewata Armory in Calgary on Thursday, January 23, 2020. Darren Makowichuk / Postmedia

Soldiers and their families gathered in downtown Mewata Armory for an event to depart Thursday, ending with the Calgary group riding a bus to Edmonton, where they will stay before leaving for Latvia. Sunday.

On the other side were personnel from the Calgary Military Family Resource Center, who provide support to soldiers’ families.

“We want to bring families together so they can say goodbye to their loved ones, their soldier, but also that they get to know each other and get to know our organization so they know that we exist and they have a real network of support while their soldier is deployed overseas, “said Cassie Reeves, the charity’s community engagement coordinator.

It is normal for relatives, especially children, to feel upset and confused during a deployment, Reeves said. She helps families address it through gestures such as giving children stuffed bears that contain a voice recording of their established parents.

Despite the emotional weight of the event, the soldiers rang out, including Dahliwal, whose mother was not abducted to watch her son board the bus.

“My mom was here before, but she turned into a weak ball, so I sent her home,” he said with a laugh.

Private. Mark Sheridan with daughter, Lily, 2, during a dispatch, as the event of the 41st Canadian Group Brigade (41 CBG), marking the departure of 25 soldiers from the Calgary Highlands, stationed in Latvia, for Operation REASSURANCE at Mewata Armory in Calgary on Thursday, January 23, 2020. Darren Makowichuk / Postmedia

jherring@postmedia.com

Twitter: @jasonfherring

advertisement