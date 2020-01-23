advertisement

Two department stores in downtown Burton will close.

The Menkind gift and gadget store in Coopers Square and the Evans clothing store in The Octagon were both closed, it was revealed.

The sales closure panels are located in the windows of the two stores.

While Menkind only opened in the old Ann Summers store in October, Evans has been a Burton shopping staple for over a decade.

No one was available to comment on Evans, but a Menkind spokesperson said, “Unfortunately, we are closing our Burton store.

“This is purely due to the expiration of the lease and the impossibility of renewing or extending it for the moment.

(Image: BURTON MAIL)

“We are aware that we had a loyal fan base in Burton and are truly grateful to all of our customers and to the incredible team we had in store that made this success a success.”

The spokesperson said the Burton store was a pop-up store for the Christmas period and that sometimes the company can extend the lease after the holiday season, but was unable to do so this year.

The company says the store, which had seven employees, will return to Burton later this year.

Menkind has over 60 stores across the UK and specializes in original gifts and gadgets ranging from licensed products to personalized items and technology.

It is part of Gift Universe, which also owns Red 5 – a similar gadget shop that had a branch in central Derby Intu before it closed.

Menkind will close on January 27. It is not yet known when Evans will close.

