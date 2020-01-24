advertisement

A massive explosion in a machine shop hit a quarter in Houston. Police have confirmed that at least two people have been killed and several injured while houses have been damaged by the explosion that emitted blast waves for miles.

“First of all, I would like to say that we have confirmed deaths in this case, at least two confirmed deaths,” said Art Acevedo, Houston police chief, at a post-explosion press conference that took place early Friday morning.

The aerial video showed the torn and collapsed wreckage of the Watson Grinding and Manufacturing building that smoldered but no longer flared, along with widespread damage to homes and businesses in the region caused by the explosion.

The moment of the explosion, around 4:25 a.m. (local time), was recorded on video by a home security camera and broadcast on KTRK. It showed a blinding flash in the distance, followed by a fireball.

At least one person was brought to the hospital, the Houston fire department said on Twitter. At least two people had cuts in their faces after blowing in the windows, as shown by images posted on the Houston Chronicle website.

“I thought it was thunder,” said Bruce Meikle, 78, an owner of the nearby manufacturer ChemSystems, who heard the explosion from his home, about a mile from the scene. He told Reuters that the force of the explosion bent back the metal cargo doors in his store and caused minor damage inside, he said.

Paul Crea, 59, a chemist who works for Meikle, said the explosion woke him up 16 km away in Katy, a suburb of Houston, and his dogs roared at the sound.

Ed Gonzalez, sheriff of Harris County, said the explosion was within 14 miles, according to social media reports.

The explosion “knocked us all out of bed, it was so strong,” Mark Brady told KPRC Television. “It blew up from every window in our house. It blew up the garage door from everyone around here. … It’s a war zone over here.”

Another neighbor, who was only identified as Kim, said her family was trapped in her house until she was rescued.

“The whole house is ruined,” Kim told NBC partner KPRC.

“The whole blanket collapsed with all of us. We were all locked up there, and a nice family came and helped us. It is devastated. It is only devastated. … Every house was devastated.”

The explosion originated in Watson Grinding and Manufacturing, a company that provides coatings, machining and grinding services approximately 10 miles northwest of central Houston.

The owner of the company told ABC subsidiary KTRK that a propylene gas explosion had taken two people to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, reporter Marla Carter said on Twitter.

Propylene is a colorless, flammable liquid gas that is used for various industrial purposes.

Originally published as Two dead in a Houston Machine Shop explosion

