advertisement

A father and son have died, and another five people are still missing as catastrophic bush fires rage across the country, “spreading faster and further” than the authorities thought possible.

Her death increased the number of national bushfires to 13 on the day that was considered a “really terrible day” for firefighters and the general public.

Police have confirmed that the couple, aged 63 and 29, died trying to defend their home when an out of control fire swept through Cobargo on the south coast of New South Wales.

advertisement

A 72-year-old older man from nearby Belowra who was in defense of his home and four people in Victoria are still unregistered.

The deaths occurred after the volunteer firefighter Samuel McPaul (28) was killed in a “fire tornado” in Jingellic, about 110 km east of Albury, New South Wales, on Monday evening.

Hundreds of fires are burning across the country at about 100 in NSW – 60, which are not included.

Shane Fitzsimmons, fire protection officer at NSW, has warned of serious damage to property as dozens of buildings are damaged or destroyed.

“We have to prepare for a significant number of properties, a significant number of homes that are likely to be damaged or destroyed,” he said.

“These fires have spread faster and more widely than modeling and weather forecasts suggest.

“It was a really terrible day.”

The conditions will also challenge firefighters at night when the east coast of Victoria and NSW are hit by southern winds.

“It will be cooler, but they are strong and gusty from south to southwest, which will change the direction the fires are moving,” meteorologist Dean Narramore told AAP.

“It will enlarge the fire area, creating new challenges, new problems and new areas.”

“Today is really a bad day (and) these southern winds will cause difficult fire conditions,” he said.

Authorities have confirmed that at least 43 structures have been lost in Victoria, the worst of which is still to come as “dynamic and dangerous” fires continue to haunt communities.

More than 20 fires burn in the Garden State, eight of them in emergency situations.

“To demonstrate how dynamic it is still, a flash unit has come through the state recently. We have about 12-15 new fires that have started,” he said.

The fire risk has decreased for up to 4,000 people who have fled their homes and fled to the beach in the coastal community of Mallacoota. However, you are still not allowed to return home.

“Unfortunately, that’s just not possible … there is no quick entry and exit – we don’t talk about hours, we may talk about days,” said Crisp.

He warned that the danger was “not over” when a large fire spanned the northeastern border between Victoria and NSW near Corryong / Walwa.

Warning levels for a number of bushfires burning on mainland South Australia have all been reduced, but concerns remain about two sources of fire that are still not under control on Kangaroo Island.

A large brush fire continues to rage in Stirling Range National Park in southern Western Australia and local residents are warned.

Over 40 fires continue to burn across the state, with some near Esperance on the south coast causing concern.

Originally published as Two Dead, Five Disappeared as Bushfire

advertisement