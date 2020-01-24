advertisement

HOUSTON (AP) – Two people were confirmed dead after a massive explosion Friday morning at an industrial plant in Houston, said the city’s police chief.

Authorities do not believe the explosion was intentional although a criminal investigation is underway, according to Houston police chief Art Acevedo.

Acevedo asked residents who live nearby to search their homes and neighborhoods for debris – including body parts – and to contact the police if they find anything that could help the investigation.

THIS IS A NEWS UPDATE. The previous history of AP follows below.

Worker Missing After Large Houston Warehouse Explosion Friday Morning authorities.

The explosion occurred around 4:30 a.m. in a Watson Grinding and Manufacturing building, police said. The Houston Fire Department said someone was taken to the hospital because of the explosion. Houston police chief Art Acevedo said Friday that a person was missing.

A fire burned at the site a few hours after the explosion and people were told to avoid the area. Aerial images showed rubble where a building had apparently stood, and scattered debris. The surrounding structures had parts of their walls and roofs badly damaged.

Mark Brady, who lives near the blast site, told Houston’s KPRC television station that the blast “put us all out of bed”.

He said, “It broke through all the windows in our house. He blew up everyone’s garage door here … and closer to the explosion here, he blew up people’s roofs and walls. “

The explosion rocked other buildings, with reports on Twitter of a boom felt across the city. Houston fire chief Samuel Pena said there was no report on hazardous air quality, based on monitoring by a hazardous materials team.

On Friday morning, an Associated Press reporter called a phone number for Watson Grinding.

Houston police tweeted that the police were blocking the streets, but no evacuation was ordered. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said first responders were checking residents of nearby homes.

Several people told Houston KHOU television that the explosion was so strong that they thought a bomb had exploded or a vehicle had crashed in their home. In one man, about 0.4 km away, the glass doors were broken, the ceilings were cracked and the toilet lid was even torn off, the station reported.

Southeast Texas has had a series of explosions in recent years on the Gulf of Texas coast, which is home to the highest concentration of oil refineries in the country. Last July, an explosion at an ExxonMobil refinery in Baytown left more than a dozen people slightly injured and put nearby residents under shelter on site for three hours.

In December, two explosions in the coastal town of Port Neches broke windows and ripped doors from neighboring houses.

