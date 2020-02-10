advertisement

Wind, snow and ice warnings are appropriate for much of the county this morning as the aftermath of Storm Ciara gives way to a sharp cold snap.

It is expected that it will rain in winter and a two-day snow and ice warning will come into effect at midnight.

A status orange wind warning for the counties of Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare and Kerry came into effect on Monday at 6 a.m. and remains in effect until 8 p.m. A lower, status yellow wind warning applies to the rest of the country.

People walk on the Salthill Promenade in Co Galway as Storm Ciara sweeps across the country. Met Éireann said there was “a significant risk of coastal flooding”. Photo: PA

Met Éireann said a combination of spring tides and high seas would create “a significant risk of coastal flooding”.

Storm Ciara is expected to bring strong westerly winds to the coastal areas on Monday, with average speeds of 65 km / h to 80 km / h and gusts of up to 130 km / h expected.

ESB Networks announced on Sunday that it was working to restore power to 14,000 homes and businesses. On Monday morning, many of these problems seemed to have been resolved, although homes and businesses in parts of Kerry, Cork, Donegal, Galway and Limerick are still without electricity.

Linda Hughes, who met with Éireann’s forecaster, said that some travel interruptions are likely due to the weather.

“People could wake up to some snowfall on the floor tomorrow morning,” she said. “There will be sleet and snowfall, and there will be some snow, mainly in the west and north, and especially on the mountains and hills.”

The Blackrock Diving Tower in Salthill, Co Galway is ravaged by waves. Photo: PA

Temperatures were expected to drop overnight and not rise much higher than three degrees on Monday.

“It will be a very cold day and it will be even colder due to the strong west winds,” added Hughes.

The Road Safety Agency (RSA) advised road users to prepare for cold weather conditions and drivers to clean windows and mirrors before starting their journey.

In the north, the Met Office has issued a status yellow warning for snow and wind, which comes into effect at midnight and runs until midnight on Tuesday.

A photo of the flooding of Hawes, North Yorkshire in the UK on Sunday. Photo: Thomas Beresford / PA

It was said that heavy snow and strong wind would lead to travel interruptions, especially on higher routes. There was also the possibility that some vehicles and passengers would be stranded on certain routes, as well as possible delays or cancellations of rail and air traffic and power outages.

In Great Britain, storm Ciara caused major floods and brought wind speeds of more than 140 km / h at the weekend.

Social media footage showed a wall of the Bridge House Guest House and Sonia’s bistro building collapsing into the fast-flowing Teviot River in Hawick, Scotland.

Storm Ciara has caused flights and crossings to and from Ireland to have some travel interruptions. Aer Lingus advised travelers to check the status of their flight before departing for the airport, while Irish Ferries warned passengers that the trip could be interrupted.

“Heavy rain can flood the drains and gullies and lead to surface flooding. Property owners and users are asked to check the drains and gutters for possible blockages, ”added a spokesman.

The Irish Coast Guard has warned people in coastal areas “to stay behind, stay high and stay dry”.

