Given the lack of top-notch depth at the catch position, it is often difficult enough to just find a backstop on the design day to be used regularly in fantasy formations. However, many hardcore fantasy baseball fans like to play in a challenging setup commonly known as the two-catcher format. As the name suggests, this type of league has lineups that use two starters instead of one.

This format can certainly change the approach to a fantasy baseball design, as it involves the task of finding a second, relatively productive bat in such an apparently flat position. What constitutes a player who deserves a starting position usually has to be changed in this late search. The following five names, all of which are outside of the top 12 on the Catcher ADP list at the time of writing in the industry, should be seriously considered for second catcher place this year.

Sean Murphy (OAK) – ADP C-13, overall-247

Murphy, who has the best prospects for the A position, said MLB.com had a cup of coffee in the bigs last September. He was immediately impressed when he won four against 29 with four homers and five doubles in nine games in the first weeks of the month. After this outbreak, Murphy ended the campaign with an ugly 1:23 game that included nine puffs, but that shouldn’t scare anyone as his track record shows a lot of contact and typical authority.

Prior to this small sample, Murphy released a .293 / .384 / .500 slash line with 11 long balls in 177 record appearances among minors. For the now 25-year-old, who has always been an eye-catcher, this was a significant improvement. There really doesn’t seem to be anything that questions Murphy’s season in Oakland, and despite this little slippage at the end of last season, he has all the prerequisites for a top 10 fantasy catcher even in his novice year.

Yadier Molina (STL) – ADP C-14, Overall-249

Molina switched from a rookie to a future resident of Cooperstown and still made it last summer after he was 37 on July 13. In fact, after his return from a more than one-month stay, he had his best stretch with the bat.In his last 42 regular season games, the nine-time all-star achieved an OPS of 0.802 with six home runs and eight double games, a constant value of 0.285.

A solid batting average with a usable RBI sum is the name of the game with Molina in terms of imagination. However, it should be noted that he’s only a year away from a 20 Homer campaign and has had an average of more than six stolen bases per season since 2017. For its cost, Molina is about as safe as it gets.

Tom Murphy (SEA) – ADP C-17, Overall-264

After trying to prove his limited capabilities in the Rocky Mountains in the past four years, Tom Murphy finally showed in 2019 what he could do for the Mariners, especially in the energy department. In his 28th season, Murphy spun 18 deep drives, achieving over 281 record appearances with a proud OPS of 0.858 and an ISO of 0.262.

Murphy piles the strikers (31 percent in 2019), but given its lurid strength, home races should be far more than just compensation for a lack of batting average. He has thrown an average of 0.273 last season, but repeating it seems doubtful. Omar Navarez left Seattle to trade, so Murphy should see the lion’s share of time in Seattle this year to break the 20 homer mark.

Roberto Perez (CLE) – ADP C-21, Overall-290

Perez, another under-the-radar trap who had a power surge last year, came out of nowhere to secure 24 home runs and secured fifth place. Considering that his batted ball profile was quite similar to that of 2018, a year in which Perez had a meager .263 mark compared to a .452 mark in 2019, a little bit of digging is needed, to see what led to such uptick.

Well, Perez’s outbreak of power seems largely due to how many times he played baseball last season than before in his career. For those who don’t know, Barrels is a measure derived from the MLB statcast that, in short, determines the frequency of a “well-hit” ball by a particular batsman. From 2016 to 18, Perez never exceeded 6.6 percent of the barrel in any year. In 2019, he achieved a far superior 11.0 percent, ranking 80th among all players with 200 or more record appearances. Not too shabby for a player who should be in the last one or two rounds of most drafts.

