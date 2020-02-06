advertisement

Two Canadians on a cruise ship that has been quarantined off the coast of Japan have tested positive for the new coronavirus.

“Princess Cruises can confirm that we have been informed that among the second set of samples that have completed testing, 10 additional people have tested positive for Coronavirus,” the cruise company said in a statement.

“This includes four Japanese guests, one guest from Taiwan, two Americans, two Canadians and one guest from New Zealand.”

He says local public health authorities will immediately relocate those guests for transport to local hospitals.

“The health and safety of our guests and crew remains our top priority,” the company said. “We continue to work closely with the Ministry of Health in Japan on all protocols and procedures ensuring the comfort of our guests.”

The ship carrying 2,666 visitors and 1,045 crews was quarantined in Yokohama following a confirmed outbreak of the new coronavirus on Tuesday.

The first phase of the health check of all guests and crew aboard the Diamond Princess confirmed the initial 10 cases of the virus. None of them were Canadian.

Later Wednesday, health workers in the port city of Yokohama said 10 other people were confirmed to be infected with the virus. They will be transferred to nearby hospitals for further testing and treatment, leading to a total of 20 cases.

The cruise line says the first 10 infected cases included two Australians, three Japanese, three people from Hong Kong and one from the United States, as well as a member of the Filipino crew.

Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne says the Canadian mission in Tokyo has been in contact with Canadian passengers on board to provide them with consular assistance, and the government will look to the cruise line to repatriate them when it is over. quarantine.

Covered head to toe by large, white sheets, the positive cases were handled by officers with gloves and disguised on Coast Guard vessels, to be taken ashore and transported to local hospitals.

Passengers watch from balconies on the Princess Diamond cruise ship as it remains quarantined outside the port of Yokohama, Japan, after a number of 3,700 passengers were confirmed to have coronavirus, February 6, 2020.

Carl Court / Getty Images

The ship will be quarantined for 14 days in Yokohama, says Princess Cruises.

The cruise line says it will continue to cooperate fully and follow the guidance of global medical authorities and the Japanese government.

He says he will also cancel the next two Diamond Princess cruises departing Yokohama on February 4th and 12th.

Japan, which has reported 45 cases, accelerated quarantine measures after officials were criticized last week for allowing two Wuhan evacuees to leave a hotel where they were quarantined early.

Starting on Saturday, Japan banned the entry of foreigners who have visited Hubei province in the previous 14 days.

The viral spread that began in China has infected more than 24,500 people globally with 490 deaths reported in Hubei province, the epicenter of the disease.

More than 1,800 people on another cruise ship were being examined in Hong Kong after three passengers on a previous voyage were diagnosed with the virus.

– With files by The Associated Press

