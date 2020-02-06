advertisement

Two Canadians on a cruise ship that has been quarantined off the coast of Japan have proven positive for the new corona virus.

“Princess Cruises can confirm that we have been informed that, among the second samples that were tested, 10 other people tested positive for coronavirus,” said the cruise company statement.

advertisement

“This includes four Japanese guests, a guest from Taiwan, two Americans, two Canadians and a guest from New Zealand.”

Local health authorities will immediately drop these guests off to take them to local hospitals.

“The health and safety of our guests and crew remains a top priority,” said the company. “We continue to work closely with the Japanese Ministry of Health on all protocols and procedures to ensure the comfort of our guests.”

The ship, with 2,666 guests and 1,045 crew members, was quarantined in Yokohama on Tuesday after a confirmed outbreak of the new corona virus.

The first phase of the health check of all guests and the crew on board Diamond Princess confirmed the first 10 cases of the virus. None of them were Canadian.

Later on Wednesday, health workers in the port city of Yokohama said that 10 more people were infected with the virus. They are brought to nearby hospitals for further examination and treatment, increasing the total number of cases to 20.

The cruise ships report that the first 10 infected cases included two Australians, three Japanese, three from Hong Kong and one from the United States, and a Filipino crew member.

Foreign Minister François-Philippe Champagne said the Canadian mission in Tokyo had contacted Canadian passengers on the ship to offer them consular assistance, and the government would contact the cruise line to repatriate them after the quarantine ended.

The positive cases were covered with large white sheets from head to knees by gloved and masked officers and taken to Coast Guard ships to be brought ashore and transported to local hospitals.

Princess Cruises said the ship will be quarantined in Yokohama for 14 days.

The shipping company will continue to fully cooperate with and follow the instructions of the global medical authorities and the Japanese government.

The next two Diamond Princess cruises departing from Yokohama on February 4 and 12 are also scheduled to be canceled.

Japan, which reported 45 cases, tightened quarantine measures after officials were criticized last week for allowing two Wuhan evacuees to leave early for a hotel where they had been quarantined.

As of Saturday, Japan banned the entry of foreigners who had visited Hubei Province in the past 14 days.

The virus outbreak that started in China has infected more than 24,500 people worldwide with 490 deaths reported in Hubei Province, the epicenter of the disease.

More than 1,800 people on another cruise ship were screened in Hong Kong after three passengers were diagnosed with the virus on a previous trip.

With files from The Associated Press.

advertisement