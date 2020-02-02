advertisement

In spite of a fascinating podium performance on the world’s largest weightlifting stage, which she directed later this year for use at the Tokyo Olympic Games, Kristel Macrohon was inevitably disturbed.

On the way to Hidilyn Diaz, the 23-year-old took two bronze medals in the flawless discipline and in the overall weight of the 71-kilogram division of the women during the 2020 World Weightlifting Championships in Pala Pellicone, Italy.

“I am thankful for a good finish, but it was far below my previous performance at Clean & Ruck,” said Macrohon in Filipino, who won the gold medal at the Southeast Asian Games with a 123 kg lift at Clean & Ruck.

Macrohon faced her potential rivals if she should actually make it to the Olympics and put 115 kg clean and jerky on a total of 209 kg. The Zamboanga lifter thus secured the pair of bronzes, with which the medals of the Philippines team in Rome were topped up with three gold and three bronze medals.

Diaz was responsible for triple gold production for women weighing 55 kg, while John Febuar Ceniza received the other bronze for men weighing 61 kg.

“To be honest, I got the motivation from them (Diaz and Ceniza) and from my other teammates, who also sacrificed a lot in training to make our country proud,” said Macrohon.

Macrohon shared the podium with the American Meredith Alwine, who set up a total lift of 237 to get the gold, while the Italian Alessia Durante won the 210 kg silver.

Macrohon ranks 18th in her weight class, but could rank 12th based on an Olympic rule that allows only one entry per country.

In the world rankings, four Americans, three Koreans, two Russians and two Colombians are ahead of Macrohon.

The first eight after the Asian Championship in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, will automatically be sent to Tokyo this April. The best lifters from Asia, America, Europe, Africa and Oceania each receive a place.

The final berth is allocated either to the host country or at the invitation of the 14 participants from each weight class. INQ

